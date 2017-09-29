Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail officially opens to public

The Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail was officially opened to the public with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Friday afternoon. The new three-mile corridor runs from Washington Park to Adair Park in Southwest Atlanta and features 14 access points, public art and greenway. Of the 14 access points, 11 entrances are ADA accessible – representing more accessibility than any other trail in the city.

“Today is a good day in the City of Atlanta as we celebrate a promise kept with the opening of the new Westside Trail,” said Mayor Kasim Reed during the opening “The trail connects some of the city’s most important and historic neighborhoods in a new way while honoring them with such a valuable and significant investment.”

The Westside Trail is the largest expansion of the Atlanta BeltLine since its inception. The amenity connects four schools, four parks and a dozen Westside neighborhoods.

“We are proud to celebrate this significant milestone in the Atlanta BeltLine’s history – the opening of the Westside Trail,” said Brian McGowan. “This trail will have a transformative effect on the city and will foster new jobs, promote business creation and ensure livable communities in Southwest Atlanta. As we continue to build upon this amenity, we are 100 percent committed to working with the community to identify the unique needs that must be built in our planning as much as our concrete trails are.”