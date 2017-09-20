Accenture to build innovation hub in Midtown, add 800 jobs



Global consulting firm Accenture will open an innovation hub in Midtown, which is expected to bring 800 new jobs by 2020.

The hub, which will open in 2018, will more than double Accenture’s footprint in Technology Square. According to a media briefing, the hub will be “a destination where Accenture people and clients can work side-by-side to ideate, rapidly prototype and launch solutions that meet the demands of today’s fast-changing digital world.”

The Innovation Hub in Atlanta will include a Liquid Studio that quickly turns concepts into prototypes through rapid software application development and a Fjord Design Studio, that brings design thinking methodologies to service design and digital product creation. Specialized expertise from across Accenture Digital will enable clients to reimagine how their customers engage with their brand and experiment with emerging technologies.

“Accenture’s leadership in our city enhances our status as a global center for technology and innovation,” said Mayor Kasim Reed during the announcement on Wednesday. “We are excited that Accenture has chosen Atlanta as a location for one of its new Innovation Hubs. The more than 800 new jobs the company is creating as part of its expansion is a testament to the strength of our economy and our highly-skilled workforce.”

Accenture employs more than 2,800 people in Atlanta.