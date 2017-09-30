30th annual Out on Film festival kicks off Sept. 28



The Out on Film festival is marking its 30th anniversary with the biggest line-up yet: 120 LGBTQ-related feature films, documentaries, short films and web series will be shown from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8. Films will be screened at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema, Out Front Theatre Company and the Plaza Theatre.

The opening film Michael Patrick McKinley’s “Happy: A Small Film with a Big Heart,” a documentary about artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman and how he overcame depression and grief.

Other highlights include ‘After Louie’ with Alan Cumming and Zachary Booth; Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, Cheyenne Jackson, T.R. Knight in all-star musical ‘Hello Again;’ Trudie Styler’s warm ‘Freak Show’ with Bette Midler, Laverne Cox and Abigail Breslin; the Sundance smash ‘God’s Own Country;’ the romantic comedy ‘Signature Move,’ outstanding documentaries ‘The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin,’ ‘Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall,’ ‘The Fabulous Allan Carr, ‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’ and much more. Director Jeffrey Schwarz will receive second annual Icon Award.

“It’s a great line up this year – mainstream to smaller films,” said festival director Jim Farmer. “We really want to celebrate the small, unheralded films. Opening night is an example.”

Farmer said the festival was just as vital now as when it began three decades ago.

“It’s important for us to showcase work for and by our community and do it in welcoming environment. It’s a safe haven for people to come together and feel welcome.”

For the complete schedule and ticket information, visit outonfilm.org.