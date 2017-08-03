Transformation of Turner Field into Georgia State University Stadium nears completion

A series of photos released on social media shows the transformation of Turner Field into Georgia State University Stadium is nearing completion with the installation of turf. You can see the full set of photos on GSU’s Facebook page.

The Panthers football team will play its home games at the redesigned stadium, which was originally built as the 1996 Summer Olympic Stadium before being handed over to the Atlanta Braves. GSU and its development partners will transform the area around the stadium into a mixed-use project with a new baseball stadium, student housing, office buildings, retail/restaurant space and apartment buildings.

The Panthers home game schedule includes the opening night game on Aug. 31 against Tennessee State; Sept. 30 against Memphis; Oct. 21 against Troy; Oct. 26 against South Alabama; Nov. 25 against Appalachian State; and Dec. 2 against Idaho. For tickets and information, visit GeorgiaStateSports.com.