New restaurant-driven BeltLine development named Common Ground

Common Ground is the name for real estate and investment firm Third & Urban’s new restaurant-driven development on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

Slated to open this fall, Common Ground, located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Poncey-Highland, will feature two new restaurant concepts from The Diligence Company and a brewery from New Realm Brewing Company. In addition, Third & Urban is now offering over 34,000 square-feet of office lofts and retail space for lease at Common Ground.

The development will repurpose the former Western Electric Company facility with airy, well-lit corridors and open, expansive front porches and breezy verandas, according to a media release about the project.

“Many buildings have historically had their back turned to the BeltLine. The trail is now one of Atlanta’s greatest physical assets, and this project is intended to face and embrace the BeltLine perhaps more than any other to date,” said Pierce Lancaster, partner at Third & Urban. “We’ve designed a very visible, porous façade with outdoor patios and rooftop uses that interact heavily with the trail.”

The Diligence Company will lease a total of 12,500 square-feet at Common Ground. Bazati Hall, a European and Latin-inspired brasserie with eight artisan shops, will utilize 7,000 square-feet of interior space and 2,500 square-feet of outdoor garden terrace along the BeltLine. Estrella, comprised of 3,000 square-feet, will be a rooftop champagne and cocktail bar focusing on small plates with an atmosphere influenced by Miami and Paris.

Former Stone Brewing brewmaster Mitch Steele, along with partners Carey Falcone and Bob Powers, will open New Realm Brewing Company, an American craft brewery featuring a 20,000 square-foot brewhouse, 3,000 square-foot restaurant with rooftop patio, BeltLine-facing beer garden and a tour center with tasting rooms.

As a notable element, Common Ground plans to feature a pop-up retail component located on an outdoor platform north of the building, adjacent to the BeltLine. The planned space will house a series of repurposed shipping containers featuring a rotating calendar of regional and national merchants offering unique products.

Architecture firm ai3 is leading design for the development and New Realm Brewing spaces. Place Maker Design is the architecture firm for The Diligence Company’s concepts. Southern Choice Construction is the contractor for the development and The Diligence Company’s concepts. Choate Construction is the contractor for New Realm Brewing.