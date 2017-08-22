Mayoral candidates to discuss transportation in Sept. 19 forum

The Atlanta On The Move Forum will be held on Sept. 19 for the city’s mayoral candidates to discuss transportation issues.

The forum will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Cortland Street NE in Downtown.

Discussion topics will include safer streets for people walking, biking and waiting for buses; keeping public transportation affordable; and investing in the city’s transportation future.

Attendees are invited to submit questions for the candidates ahead of the forum at this link.

Admission is free to the forum, but registration is required at atlantabike.org/mayoral_forum.

The event is being organized by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, in partnership with PEDS, The MARTA Army, Partnership for Southern Equity, Young Professionals in Transportation Atlanta, Southern Environmental Law Center, Citizens for Progressive Transit, Sierra Club Metro Atlanta, Environment Georgia, Atlanta Cycling Festival, Civil Bikes, Advance Atlanta, and the Transformation Alliance.