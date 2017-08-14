Marches, vigils held in response to Charlottesville violence

Protestors march through Midtown on Aug. 13 to show support for Charlottesville. (Photo by Manning Harris)

Several marches and a candlelight vigil were held in Atlanta and Decatur over the weekend in response to the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, VA following a rally by white supremacists and neo-Nazis protesting the removal of Confederate memorials.

The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park was vandalized with red paint following the march. (Courtesy CBS46)

Hundreds marched last night from Downtown’s Woodruff Park to Midtown’s Piedmont Park, where the Peace Monument – which depicts a Confederate soldier laying down his arms at the feet of an angel created to promote peace between the north and south after the Civil War – was vandalized with red paint. The AJC has a history of the monument at this link.

In downtown Decatur, hundreds more gathered for a candlelight vigil on the courthouse square Sunday evening. People lit candles and left flowers at a makeshift memorial to Heather Heyer, the young woman killed after she was struck by a car driven into a crowd of counter-protesters, and two Virginia police officers who died in a helicopter crash patrolling the Charlottesville incident. See more at Decaturish.

Collin Kelley

