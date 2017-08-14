Marches, vigils held in response to Charlottesville violence

Several marches and a candlelight vigil were held in Atlanta and Decatur over the weekend in response to the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, VA following a rally by white supremacists and neo-Nazis protesting the removal of Confederate memorials.

Hundreds marched last night from Downtown’s Woodruff Park to Midtown’s Piedmont Park, where the Peace Monument – which depicts a Confederate soldier laying down his arms at the feet of an angel created to promote peace between the north and south after the Civil War – was vandalized with red paint. The AJC has a history of the monument at this link.

In downtown Decatur, hundreds more gathered for a candlelight vigil on the courthouse square Sunday evening. People lit candles and left flowers at a makeshift memorial to Heather Heyer, the young woman killed after she was struck by a car driven into a crowd of counter-protesters, and two Virginia police officers who died in a helicopter crash patrolling the Charlottesville incident. See more at Decaturish.