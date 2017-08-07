Local rapper Yung Mazi shot to death in Kirkwood

Atlanta Police are searching for the man who shot local rap star Yung Mazi as he was leaving Urban Pie restaurant in Kirkwood just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night. The restaurant is located just across Hosea L. Williams Drive from the Zone 6 Atlanta Police Department precinct.

While police have not confirmed the deceased as Yung Mazi, various online music sites and hip-hop station Streetz 94.5 paid tribute to the musician. Yung Mazi was also shot and wounded last December at a Waffle House in Buckhead.

During the incident, there were social media reports of restaurant and bar patrons along the busy Kirkwood street diving for cover as gunshots rang out, while a white Mercedes-Benz parked on Hosea L. Williams Drive was riddled with bullet holes.

Police told the AJC that the shooter has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly up in a bun. He was wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Atlanta police.