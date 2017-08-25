City council approves North Avenue Smart Corridor Project

The City of Atlanta has announced an expanded research partnership with Georgia Tech to design, implement and study Smart City initiatives.

Through the partnership, Georgia Tech will act as the official research partner for the North Avenue Smart Corridor Project, which is funded by the Renew Atlanta Infrastructure Bond program. The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved the agreement during its Aug. 21 meeting.

The North Avenue Smart Corridor Project involves multiple Smart City technology components designed to facilitate and promote safety for pedestrian and bicycle traffic; use the latest technology adaptive traffic signals for a safer, more efficient flow of bus and vehicular traffic in real time conditions and prioritize fire engines and ambulances traveling along the corridor on emergency response calls.

“We’re very excited about Georgia Tech’s role in Atlanta’s Smart City initiative along the North Avenue corridor,” said Georgia Tech President G. P. “Bud” Peterson. “By collecting and analyzing data and traffic patterns in the area immediately adjacent to our campus, our students, faculty, and staff can partner with the City of Atlanta to create a safer and more efficient place to live, work and play, while dramatically improving the overall quality of life in our community.”

The expanded agreement will enable Georgia Tech to store and analyze data generated by these Smart City tools, offering professors and students an opportunity to conduct original research and analyze trends. The city will then use the research and analysis in short and long-term transportation planning.

North Avenue was chosen for the Smart Corridor Project because of its prominence as a major east-west artery running through the Georgia Tech campus in Midtown Atlanta and connecting to the Atlanta BeltLine and Freedom Parkway, with a MARTA rail station and multiple bus stops along its length.