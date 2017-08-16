Callanwolde Fine Arts Center offers vast array of art classes

The Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in Druid Hills is known for its 1920s Gothic splendor and as a location for special events, but a vast array of arts and culture classes are also held there on a regular basis, too.

Callanwolde offerss more than 100 classes inclduing jewelry making, metalsmithing, painting, drawing, photography, pottery, textiles, writing, and an extensive dance program for both kids and adults.

“The children who attend Callanwolde really feel aspects of being at home,” explained Jerylann Warner, the Director of Callanwolde School of Dance. “They spend invaluable time growing within the discipline while in this incredibly beautiful setting where they can also take voice, music, and visual art lessons.”

Beyond classes that are held in the space, students are able to earn National Honor Society credits for their participation, and Callanwolde also collaborates with Intown Montessori school in a cultural and humanitarian effort to connect with children in Havana, Cuba.

Jazz on the Lawn is another popular mainstay of the summer, and fans can bring blankets and picnics to the Callanwolde Amphitheater to enjoy music by some of Atlanta’s top jazz musicians.

For more about classes and events at Callanwolde, locate at 980 Briarcliff Road, visit callanwolde.org.