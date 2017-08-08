

The “Big Huge Tiny House” event returns to Ponce City Market on Aug. 26 – 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Four tiny houses from Shelter Supply, MicroLife Institute, Tiny House Atlanta, and Free Range Tiny Homes will be set up on Ponce City Market’s South Lawn facing North Avenue for visitors to tour and experience eco-friendly, smaller space living. Homes will be decorated by Ponce City Market shops including Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Sugarboo & Co., and Citizen Supply, an artisan marketplace on the 2nd floor of the Central Food Hall.

The event will also feature a Sustainable Village on the South Lawn and parking lot with like-minded businesses and organizations, including Habitat for Humanity DeKalb, EarthShare Georgia, Global Growers, Mitsubishi Electric, Hannah Solar, LifeCycle Building Center, CHARM, Grounds for Empowerment, and more. Treats from King of Pops and Honeysuckle Gelato will be available for purchase.

There will also be a number of guest speakers and tours of The Flats at Ponce City Market. for more details and a schedule, visit this link.