Video: Police searching for suspects in Fox Bros. BBQ burglary

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance footage of the burglary at Fox Bros. BBQ on DeKalb Avenue. The incident occurred on July 5 around 4 a.m.

According to the police report, officers responded to an alarm and found damage to the restaurant where the suspects broke in and removed a safe. Surveillance video captured the suspects and their vehicle as they backed up to Fox Bros. to load the safe.

Investigators have identified one suspect in the case, but want the public’s help in identifying the others seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.