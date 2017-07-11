Update: Watch mayoral candidate forum on greenspace July 13

A coalition of the city’s greenspace nonprofits has organized the 2017 Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Forum on Greenspace on Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event, being held at Georgia State University’s Student Center, is now sold out but you can watch the event live on Park Pride’s Facebook page at this link. You can allow follow the event in real time on Twitter using #atl4greenspace.

Atlanta’s mayoral candidates will discuss their views on parks, trees, greenspace and watersheds, and the way Atlanta’s emerging trail network is creating a new way of living in the city.

Candidates who have confirmed their attendance: Cathy Woolard, Mary Norwood, Kwanza Hall, Vincent Fort, Peter Aman, Keisha Bottoms, Ceasar Mitchell, Michael Sterling, Al Bartell and John Eaves.

Partner groups organizing the event include: Park Pride, Trees Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, The Nature Conservancy, The Conservation Fund, Piedmont Park Conservancy, The Georgia Conservancy, The Trust for Public Land, and West Atlanta Watershed Alliance.