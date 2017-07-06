Update: Boil water advisory lifted by city

The boil water advisory that was in place for more than 24 hours around Downtown has been lifted by the city. Most of the advisory was lifted on July 7, except for the Mechanicsville neighborhood and the Campbellton-Fairburn Road area. The city completed further tests and announced a complete lift of the advisory on Saturday morning, July 8.

Many areas of Intown were under a boil water advisory after a power failure at the Hemphill Treatment Plant in northwest Atlanta shut down the pumps early on July 6.

Impacted areas included Cabbagetown, Edgewood, Old Fourth Ward, West End, Peoplestown, Reynoldstown, Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Avon Avenue and South Fulton County.