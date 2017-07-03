Summer Reading: Fiction, poetry, young adult, nonfiction – and a little music

If you’re looking for something to read on your beach trip, or just to curl up by the air conditioner as the humidity increases, there are plenty of new books by Atlanta authors to keep you busy all summer long. And we’ve included a couple of soundtracks to go along with it. Read on!

You and I and Someone Else

By Anna Schachner

Frannie Lewis has a lot of bad history with men, starting with the first one she ever met. She’s watched her aloof father disappear in the summers to work with a traveling carnival, seen her mother grow ever more suspicious and resentful. All her life, Frannie has kept their secrets and told their stories. Now thirty-six, she remains a pawn in their longstanding marital chess game–and at this point, it has devolved into a grudge match. (Mercer University Press)

Disrupt This! MOOCS and the Promises of Technology

By Karen Head

Atlanta poet and Georgia Tech professor Karen Head describes her experience teaching a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) and the pressure on professors, especially those in the humanities, to embrace new technologies in the STEM era. And yet, as she argues, MOOCs are just the latest example of the near-religious faith that some universities have in the promise of technological advances. (University of New England Press)

The Almost Sisters

By Joshilyn Jackson

Superheroes have always been Leia Birch Briggs’ weakness. One tequila-soaked night at a comics convention, the usually level-headed graphic novelist is swept off her barstool by a handsome and anonymous Batman. It turns out the caped crusader has left her with more than just a nice, fuzzy memory. At 38, she’s having a baby while her family life implodes around her. (William Morrow)

Orphan Island

By Laurel Snyder

Nine young children live on a utopian island, where the only change is that on one day each year a boat arrives to carry the eldest child away and deliver a new child. The story follows Jinny, the eldest, in the year before the boat arrives to take her away from the only home she’s ever known. (Walden Pond Press)

A Man’s World: Portraits

By Steve Oney

A Man’s World is a collection of 20 profiles of fascinating men by author and magazine writer Steve Oney written over a 40-year period for publications including Esquire, Premiere, GQ, Time, Los Angeles, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Subjects include Harrison Ford, Robert Penn Warren, Herschel Walker, Nick Nolte, Harry Dean Stanton and John Portman. (Mercer University Press)

Mountain Mother Poems

By Alice Teeter

In 25 connected poems, Mountain Mother Poems tells the mythical and magical story of a remarkable mother who chases eagles by “flapping her apron,” surrounded by the beautifully realized landscape of a mountain, and leading us toward an understanding of forgiveness. (Finishing Line Press)

Atlanta Noir

Edited by Tayari Jones

Fourteen writers explore the complexities of Atlanta’s neighborhoods with contributions by Tananarive Due, Kenji Jasper, Dallas Hudgens, Jim Grimsley, Brandon Massey, Jennifer Harlow, Sheri Joseph, Alesia Parker, Gillian Royes, Anthony Grooms, John Holman, Daniel Black, David James Poissant and Jones herself. (Akashic Books)

Flight Path: A Search for Roots Beneath

the World’s Busiest Airport

By Hannah Palmer

In the months leading up to the birth of her first child, Hannah Palmer discovers that all three of her childhood houses have been wiped out by the expansion of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Having uprooted herself from a promising career in publishing in her adopted Brooklyn, Palmer embarks on a quest to determine the fate of her lost homes—and of a community that has been erased by unchecked Southern progress. (Hub City Press)

The Hidden Light of Northern Fires

By Daren Wang

When escaped slave, Joe Bell, collapses in her father’s barn, Mary Willis must ward off Confederate guerillas and spies, Joe’s vengeful owner, and even her own brother to help the handsome fugitive cross to freedom. (Thomas Dunne Books)

Now Hear This

From Tupelo to Memphis

By Kodac Harrison

The Decatur poet and musician’s new compilation of recordings with his bands Luckie Street and The Blue Groove. Tracks include favorites like “Young Boy Blues,” “I Like It,” “Temporary Thing” and the title track.

Don’t Go Back to Sleep

By Franklin Abbott

This double disc features 44 of Abbott’s poems at 14 songs featuring lyrics derived from the works of Shakespeare, Blake and fellow poets James Broughton, Bob Vance, Ann Le Marquad and Coleman Barks’ translations of Rumi.