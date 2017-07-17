Report: Portman eyeing two more towers at Tech Square in Midtown

Portman Holdings is considering two more towers near the already under construction Coda at Technology Square in Midtown.

According to a report in the AJC, the Atlanta-based development firm said said it is in “pre-development” for two additional towers adjacent to Coda. The project would include two skyscrapers totaling more than 610,000 square feet of office space, 140 residences, retail space, a bank and more than 1,000 parking spaces.

The proposed development would be located just south of the Coda development at 740 West Peachtree Street, which is currently home to a branch of SunTrust Bank.

The 21-story Coda, expected to open in 2019, will feature office and research space for Georgia Tech and the private sector. The development, which incorporates the historic Crum & Forster building facade, will also feature a high-performance data center for research and development.