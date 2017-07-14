Report: Developer plans expansion of Ponce City Market

Developer Jamestown plans to expand Ponce City Market in the Old Fourth Ward with new buildings, including residential, office space and a proposed hotel.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, two buildings are planned alongside the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail: one for residential and the other geared toward tech companies seeking work space.

The surface parking lot at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive might become a hotel, while a new building is also being considered for the courtyard facing North Avenue – possibly an Apple store.

Jamestown spent millions transforming the historic, century-old former Sears, Roebuck & Company building into a mixed-use development with high-end retail, restaurants, offices and apartments.