Quick Bites: Black Restaurant Week, ice cream festival & new restaurants

Emerald City Bagels is slated to open later this summer in the previous home of Gravity Pub on Glenwood Avenue in East Atlanta Village. Fresh bagels will be made daily and the menu will offer bagel sandwiches and craft sodas made from house-made syrups and seltzers. For more information, visit emeraldcitybagels.com.

Black Restaurant Week (BRW), originally created in Houston, is expanding to Atlanta. BRW will kick off its Inaugural Annual Summer Culinary Series, in the city of Atlanta, Georgia July 31- Aug. 13. Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 to $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person. Visit atlbrw.com to see the full list of participating restaurants.

Gourmet popsicle maker Steel City Pops has popped up at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. The pop cart will serve handcrafted frozen treats made with locally-harvested ingredients in Center Plaza through the end of October. Steel City Pops’ menu features fruity favorites such as Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon. Creamy pops flavors include Buttermilk and Chocolate. Seasonal and exclusive flavors specially crafted for the Atlanta location will be introduced throughout the summer as well.

The 7th annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival will be held July 22 at Piedmont Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will offer all kinds of ice cream, food, fun and music. For more information, visit atlantaicecreamfestival.com.

Chicken Salad Chick is now open at 4365 Roswell Road in Buckhead. The fast-casual eatery offers more than a dozen flavors of chicken salad made in-house daily. For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com/Buckhead.

Chef Darius Williams has opened has opened Greens and Gravy in the Westview neighborhood at 1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. The menu includes fish and grits, spare ribs, lemon-pepper honey fried chicken, brown sugar salmon, banana pudding and more. For more, visit facebook.com/greensandgravy.

Concentrics Restaurants will be opening a new Italian concept this month called ALLORA that will be located in the former Lobby space at TWELVE Hotel Midtown in Atlantic Station. Executive Chef Chris Maher was still finalizing the menu at press time.