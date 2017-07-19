Professional cricket league, new stadium planned for Atlanta

Atlanta is one of eight cities being explored for a professional cricket league with an accompanying stadium surrounded by a mixed-use development similar to SunTrust Park.

Global Sports Ventures announced last year it plans to establish a professional cricket league in the United States by 2020, and has tapped JLL’s Sports and Entertainment Group as its real estate advisor. JLL developed the new SunTrust Park for the Atlanta Braves and the mixed-use development surrounding it called The Battery.

Locations in and around the city are being scouted for the stadium complex, which would include a cricket stadium, parking, club house, restaurants, hotels, retail, residential, and office space.

Global Sports Ventures LLC estimates the first eight stadiums and surrounding development will represent a $2.4 billion investment and create approximately 17,000 jobs.

The cricket stadiums are expected to cost between $70-125 million with the ancillary developments adding an additional $80-100 million each of mixed use product.