Portman unveils plans for two more towers at Tech Square

Portman Holdings has revealed plans and renderings for two new towers at Technology Square in Midtown.

Portman officials unveiled the high rise project at 740 West Peachtree Street at the Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting on July 18.

The development will feature two independent towers built above a parking podium for 1,100 cars on approximately 1.7 acres along West Peachtree Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets. The first tower is 350,000 square feet of office space with 5,500 square feet for two bank branches and about 1,800 square feet for retail. The second tower includes another 250,000 square feet of office space, with 140 apartments on the upper floors. The ground floor of the second tower will provide around 5,000 square feet of retail space, with an emphasis on food and beverage.

Portman plans to develop Tower 1 and associated parking as the first phase. At the DRC meeting, they presented a master site plan, build-out development controls and elevations for Phase I. They intend to present Phase II elevations for review at a later date.

The DRC was generally supportive of the project, but had issues with the screening on the parking deck and the request for a variation to allow a mid-block curb cut on West Peachtree. The committee challenged Portman to develop a more creative and effective proposal for the parking deck façade, not only to enhance the presence of the building as seen from the street and neighboring properties, but also to mitigate the negative impacts of warehousing cars. DRC members said the curb cut would create an unsafe condition for pedestrians, particularly during evening rush hour. Portman will study the vehicular access and the parking deck façade and resubmit additional information to the committee at a subsequent date.

The two new towers would be located just south of the 21-story Coda development, expected to open in 2019, which will feature office and research space for Georgia Tech and the private sector. The development, which incorporates the historic Crum & Forster building facade, will also have a high-performance data center for research and development.