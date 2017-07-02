Photos: City installs rainbow crosswalks in Midtown

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Our contributing photographer Asep Mawardi took these photos of pedestrians checking out the permanent rainbow crosswalks installed on July 1 at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown.

Mayor Kasim Reed announced the crosswalks at the end of June, which is celebrated as National Pride Month by the LGBTQ community.

“This intersection in Midtown is recognized for its history as a hub for Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, and it is fitting that such an important and recognizable place should feature the rainbow flag,” Reed said in a media statement.