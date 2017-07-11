Phase two announced for restaurant-driven Hosea + 2nd development

The team behind the new Hosea + 2nd development in East Lake have released plans for Phase II of the development.

Mike Nelson and Clay Harper, owners of Fellini’s Pizza and La Fonda Latina, and their development partners, Jay Martin and Nathan Bolster of ReDevStudio, released plans to begin permitting construction on the northeast corner of the growing intersection of Hosea L. Williams Drive and 2nd Avenue.

The group plans to develop a two-story, 7,800-square-foot building that will connect the public space to the mixed-use complex’s restaurant and office spaces using an open corridor through the center of the building. With space for two new restaurants/cafés and six creative office lofts, the project will complete the third corner of the developing intersection. Leasing is open now and ReDevStudio expects to break ground on the project in the fall. There are no plans at this point to open a location of either Fellini’s or La Fonda, according to the developers.

“We’ve been ecstatic with the reception that the first phase has received, with the success of our tenants, and how the neighborhood has supported them. We can’t wait to bring even more options to Hosea + 2nd with this next phase,” said ReDevStudio partner Bolster. “This is the next step to the end goal of a neighborhood-oriented commercial node.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the opening of Mix’D Up Burgers on the southeast corner of the intersection and several design accolades for the Hosea + 2nd development. The project was a finalist for the AIA Georgia Honor Award (Adaptive Reuse) and received an Atlanta Urban Design Commission Award of Excellence in May.

“We have taken a lot of care with both projects to create dynamic outdoor spaces with visual connections between the dining guests and the public walk-ways. Natural light is always present throughout,” notes the project’s architect Tim Nichols, Principal of NO Architecture.

Currently operating at the intersection are Greater Good BBQ, Poor Hendrix restaurant, Mix’D Up Burgers, and soon-to-open Mary Hoopa’s.

For more information, visit hosea2nd.com.