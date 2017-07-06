Parts of Atlanta remain under boil water advisory

Many areas of Intown remain a boil water advisory Thursday, June 6, after a power failure at the Hemphill Treatment Plant in northwest Atlanta shut down the pumps early this morning.

Impacted areas include, but are not limited to Cabbagetown, Edgewood, Old Fourth Ward, West End, Peoplestown, Reynoldstown, Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Avon Avenue and South Fulton County.

Customers in these areas should boil water for 1 minute past a rolling boil before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth.