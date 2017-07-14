News Briefs: Wuthering Heights Day; Atlanta United tickets; Decatur loan

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever returns to Candler Park on Saturday, July 15, as more than 100 participants recreate the music video for the song by British music icon Kate Bush. The day has become a global event, and last year more than 20,000 men, women and children donned a red dress to perform Bush’s dance moves. For 2017, the Candler Park event has the added goal of raising $5,000 for Planned Parenthood. This is the second year that organizer Kim Manning has planned the event. “Last year we had blast with about 75 dancers in all kinds of interpretations of the red dress – from pantsuits to antebellum hoop skirts,” Manning said. “It was magical – so much fun, but also wonderfully bizarre and liberating.” The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at noon, with opportunities to practice for those who want to come early. Participants are encouraged to RSVP via the group’s Facebook page, where several videos are posted to aid people in learning the dance.

Atlanta United will put single-game tickets on sale for matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this month. Tickets for Founder’s Club members and seat-licenses holders will be available July 19, group sales on July 20 and public sale of single-game tickets on July 24. The soccer club will play its first match in the new stadium on Sept. 10. For more information, visit this link.

The City of Decatur Public Facilities Authority has been awarded an $11,452,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The loan will finance the acquisition of 22.08 acres of land as part of the United Methodist Children’s Home land purchase of 77 total acres. This project will permanently protect the land for the purpose of conservation and public recreation. The city will pay 1.70 percent interest on the 30-year loan. The loan will finance an eligible conservation project, which qualifies for a reduced interest rate.