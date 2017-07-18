News Briefs: Roof collapse; apartment growth; BeltLine solar panels

Six people were injured and four people were taken to the hospital after a roof partially collapsed at a Castleberry Hill restaurant on Monday night. According to CB46, the incident occurred at Blu Cantina, 257 Peters Street, around 8:40 p.m. Of the six people injured, the fire spokesperson says one was seriously injured with a head injury, according to authorities. Officials say about 40 percent of the roof collapsed, which forced the evacuation of the business, as well as the two businesses next to it.

Rent Cafe has an overview of apartment construction in America, showing that New York leads nation in a construction frenzy with as many as 26,700 units projected to be completed in 2017. In Metro Atlanta, where approx. 11,800 new apartments are expected to hit the market this year, the survey shows a 40 percent increase compared to 2016 when 8,400 new units were completed.

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to purchase and install solar panels on the BeltLine’s Westside Trail at Aluma Farm, the trail’s first agriculture site. “Solar power is both cost-effective and efficient. I’m very excited about having these panels installed along the BeltLine,” said Councilmember Joyce Shepherd. “Among other roles, these panels will create power for refrigeration. Renewable energy is the future and it’s time for us to use the ultimate energy source-the sun-to our advantage.” The panels will be installed by Sept. 30 and generate 2.8 kilowatts of solar energy using photovoltaic panels. Aluma Farm will be totally “off-grid” and not pull power from the BeltLine’s main public utility provider. A nearby dashboard will provide real time updates on energy usage. The Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority (GEFA) offered the City of Atlanta a rebate on the panels, which covers up to 50 percent or $50,000 of the cost of materials, design and installation.