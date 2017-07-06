News Briefs: Global Cities Initiative; bike share class; councilman plans district fixit walk

Atlanta Councilmember Howard Shook has announced that he will walk every street in his Buckhead district to personally compile the ultimate municipal fixit list. Shook will note of cracked sidewalks, potholes, sinkholes, collapsed storm drains, open water meter lids, missing signs, steel plates, and damaged curbing among other city infrastructure issues. He will email a photograph and the location of each problem directly to the commissioner of the appropriate department and use a spreadsheet to track the progress—or lack thereof—in correcting the problems.

Atlanta will once again take part in the Global Cities Initiative, a joint project of Brookings and JPMorgan Chase to help city-regions prioritize and execute economic partnerships with international counterparts. Atlanta will join Columbus, Louisville/Lexington, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego and Wichita in producing a locally tailored market prioritization assessment and initiating or expanding at least one metro-to-metro collaboration.

The Fulton County Partnerships to Improve Community Health (PICH) Program is helping to sponsor another series of free Bike Share 101 classes this summer.The classes are taught by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (ABC) and run from July until the end of August. The next class is set for 6 p.m. on July 10, at Bike Share’s Five Points station, 20 Peachtree Street SW. Subsequent classes will be held at various stations around Atlanta. For more information and to RSVP, visit the ABC website.