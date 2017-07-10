News Briefs: Downtown Town Hall; Uber office grows; West End Improvement District

Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District will host its next Town Hall meeting on July 27 at the American Cancer Society Center, 250 Williams St., starting with coffee at 7:30 a.m. and the program at 8 a.m. The agenda will include information on public safety, public spaces, and other updates.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Uber is nearly doubling its office footprint in Atlanta. The ride-sharing company is expected to build out nearly 9,000 square feet at Colony Square in Midtown.

A core group of business and community leaders has stepped up to guide the recently formed Historic West End Community Improvement District (CID). Commercial property owners within the CID on July 6 elected the inaugural board of directors:

• Darrell Green – Wells Fargo Bank

• Keith Johnson – Selig Enterprises

• Jeffery Robinson – J W Robinson & Associates Inc.

• H. Jerome Russell – H.J. Russell & Company (will serve as chairman)

• Charles Taylor – HT Group LLC (West End Mall owner)

• Charles Williams – Elexis Properties