News Briefs: Crosswalks price tag; MARTA mobile ticketing; free wills in Buckhead

The cost to install the rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown was $196,000, according to a report from Georgia Voice. Designed to honor the LGBTQ community and the neighborhood’s history, Mayor Kasim Reed’s office said the life expectancy of the crosswalk is 10 years. The contractor will make any necessary repairs, including normal wear and tear updates, as part of the warranty for the first year at no charge. The Department of Public Works will be responsible for pressure washing the crosswalk as needed.

MARTA is working on a mobile payment system that would allow customers to use a smartphone to pay for their ride on a bus or train, according to a report from WABE. MARTA will pay Kapsch, a Virginia-based IT firm, $8.5 million to build and roll out a mobile payment system system-wide over the next few years.

The nonprofit Buckhead Coalition has instituted a new program providing free Last Will and Testament forms in conjunction with the J. Mack Robinson College of Business’ Buckhead Campus. Buckhead residents can stop by the Coalition offices at 3340 Peachtree Road to pick up a free form.