News Briefs: BeltLine housing; homeless opportunity bond; Sport for Good

The Georgia News Lab and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have published a report on the Atlanta BeltLine’s failed goal to provide affordable housing along the corridor. According to the investigation, the BeltLine is at the halfway point for its completion, but only funded 785 affordable homes, more than 200 of which remain under construction. At that rate, the Beltline won’t meet its 2030 goal and rising housing costs may drive away more middle class residents. Read the full story at this link.

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance at its July 18 meeting to enter into an intergovernmental contract with Invest Atlanta to secure a $26 million Homeless Opportunity Bond. The bond will be used to finance projects, primarily in housing, with the goal of making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in the city of Atlanta. The bond will be matched by a $25 million philanthropic donation from the United Way of Greater Atlanta and will leverage $66 million in public resources for a total investment of more than $115 million. The funds will be targeted towards new emergency shelter beds, housing for homeless youths and families, permanent housing for chronically homeless individuals, and a homeless prevention program for families.

Three hundred Westside youth helped Mercedes-Benz USA and Laureus USA officially kick-off Sport for Good Atlanta and a $3 million investment into the Westside community on July 17. The investment will help fund grants to 14 youth development organizations to strengthen the English Avenue, Vine City, and Washington Park neighborhoods through the power of sport. The event took place in Washington Park with the children participating in sporting activities with employee from Mercedes-Benz USA and Laureus employees.