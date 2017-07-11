New townhomes coming to Old Fourth Ward

Atlanta homebuilder Foyer Urban is planning a 27-unit townhome development at 626 Parkway Drive in the Old Fourth Ward.

Views at O4W will feature modern architecture coupled with private backyards and community spaces for gatherings and relaxation. The townhomes will feature open floor plans, flexible space, rooftop decks with views of Midtown and Downtown, nearly floor to ceiling windows for natural lighting, and garages. The units will all face inward toward a centralized mew constructed out of environmentally friendly permeable pavers.

In easy walking distance to MARTA, three blocks from Ponce City Market and the Atlanta BeltLine, the townhomes will be priced starting in the low $600’s. They will range in size from 1,790 to 1,862 square feet and will have two to three bedrooms (or two bedrooms and flex space), with three-and-one-half baths.

“The Old Fourth Ward is an exciting, vibrant part of town with a really cool culture and built-in amenities,” said Dave Odom, President of Foyer Urban. “This particular site is walkable to some of the best shopping and eating in the city. We are excited about the trend of people moving back to the city and we want to be a part of it.”

According to Odom, the company will begin preparing the site through the month of July, with plans to break ground in August.

For more information, visit ViewsAtO4W.com.