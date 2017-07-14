New co-working spaces open in Midtown, Candler Park

Two new co-working and creator spaces have opened Intown. WeWork held a ribbon cutting June 13 for its new space at Colony Square in Midtown, while Wondershop has opened its doors in Candler Park.

The WeWork space has private offices with room for up to 40 employees, comfortable nooks, conference rooms and quiet phone booths, community bars, pantries and complimentary fruit water and coffee. There’s also easy access to restaurants, coffee shops and other amenities inside Colony Square.

For more information, visit WeWork.com/ColonySquare.

A “community co-working space” called Wondershop has opened a 1,500-square-foot space at the corner of Oakdale and McLendon.

Behind the orange door, freelancers, business startups, and contractors can rent a dedicated desk or just drop in. According to founder Boyd Baker, the long-term plan is to have monthly members working at dedicated desks or at coffeeshop-style table.

For more information, visit WondershopATL.com.