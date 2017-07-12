MARTA and city to officially launch Relay Bike Share partnership

MARTA and the City of Atlanta will celebrate the launch of the Relay Bike Share partnership on Friday, July 14. Starting at 10 a.m., participants from City of Atlanta’s Department of City Planning and MARTA will take part in a brief bike ride beginning at the Colony Square bike station and ending at Arts Center Station.

“We believe our partnership with City of Atlanta will be extremely beneficial as we look for ways to enhance the ridership experience while addressing last mile connectivity for our customers,” said MARTA’s GM/CEO Keith Parker. “Relay Bike Share offers residents, visitors and families an affordable and fun way to travel and see the sights of Atlanta.”

Following the ride through midtown Atlanta, participants will gather for an official ribbon cutting, live music and fun activities.

MARTA recently installed 37 bikes racks and repair stands at 37 train stations (except for the airport). Each repair stand is equipped with bike maintenance tools and tire pumps. All of the new bike racks are located within the fare gates, protected from the elements and under MARTA’s security surveillance system.

All MARTA buses are outfitted with bike racks to accommodate cyclist in areas outside of the rail access areas.

Relay Bike Share stations are now located at seven MARTA stations: Arts Center, Civic Center, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, King Memorial, Peachtree Center, West End, and North Ave. Since launching in June 2016, more than 11,500 people have ridden over 33,500 trips and 80,000 miles. More than 3,200 bike rides have initiated from a MARTA station since the Relay bikes became available to rent in late April.