MARTA: Blue Breeze cards no longer accepted after July 10



MARTA is reminding customers to upgrade to the new silver Breeze cards before July 10. After that date, the blue Breeze cards will no longer be accepted at MARTA fare readers. The new silver cards, which can be purchased for $2, offer added security to combat fraud and abuse.

“Although we first introduced our new cards in January of last year, we still have a few remaining customers who haven’t fully converted to our new silver Breeze cards,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “We want to encourage everyone to upgrade to the silver Breeze card to help minimize any confusion on July 10.”

The silver Breeze cards are available at MARTA RideStores, online at breezecard.com, or any Breeze vending machine located at all 38 rail stations. Unexpired balances must be transferred by July 9. After that date, all balances will be forfeited and the blue Breeze cards officially will be phased out of operation.

The silver Breeze cards will be compatible with the other local and regional transit systems including CobbLinc, the Georgia Regional Transit Authority (GRTA), Gwinnett County Transit (GCT) and the Atlanta Streetcar.