Latin Flavor: Five places to get your south of the border sandwich fix

It’s hard to beat a sandwich. The act of putting meats, veggies, condiments, and other tasty goodies between bread is a tried and true American favorite. So how does one kick it up a notch? The answer is simple: turn your attention south of the border to add some Latin flavor to your sandwich combinations.

One of the better known Latin sandwiches is the Cuban, a dish that’s commonly made with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and sometimes salami on Cuban bread. These sandwiches are typically pressed in a grill called a plancha, which is similar to a panini press but without the grooves.

The popularity of these sandwiches trace back to the influx of immigrants from Cuba and other South and Central American regions, and once this distinctly different take on the classic dish became available on menus in Miami and Tampa, it was not long before demand began pouring in from communities across the country. As with many popular eats, the recipes have evolved, changed, and diversified as they have been incorporated into different cultures and regional taste preferences.

This month, I visited five spots where you can get your Latin sandwich fix around Intown.

El Super Pan

Cubano Mixto: pan cubano, cuban roasted pork, ham, salami, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese – $13

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave, NE

elsuperpan.com or (404) 600-2465

Arepa Mia

Sifrina: shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, guayanes cheese, thai chili, fried sweet plantains – $9

Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates

arepamiaatlanta.com or (404) 600-3509

Havana Sandwich Shop

Milanesa: breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, potato sticks – $8.25

2905 Buford Highway NE

havanaatlanta.com or (404) 636-4094

LottaFrutta

Just Veggin’: creamy havarti grilled panini-style in a sweet latin loaf then stuffed with fresh avocado, tomato, cucmbers & sprouts – $6.25

590 Auburn Ave. NE

lottafrutta.com or (404) 588-0857

Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill

Jerk Sandwich: chicken breast, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on Cuban bread – $7.25

216 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE.

papisgrill.com or (404) 607-1525