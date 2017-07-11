Latin Flavor: Five places to get your south of the border sandwich fix

It’s hard to beat a sandwich. The act of putting meats, veggies, condiments, and other tasty goodies between bread is a tried and true American favorite. So how does one kick it up a notch? The answer is simple: turn your attention south of the border to add some Latin flavor to your sandwich combinations.
One of the better known Latin sandwiches is the Cuban, a dish that’s commonly made with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and sometimes salami on Cuban bread. These sandwiches are typically pressed in a grill called a plancha, which is similar to a panini press but without the grooves.
The popularity of these sandwiches trace back to the influx of immigrants from Cuba and other South and Central American regions, and once this distinctly different take on the classic dish became available on menus in Miami and Tampa, it was not long before demand began pouring in from communities across the country. As with many popular eats, the recipes have evolved, changed, and diversified as they have been incorporated into different cultures and regional taste preferences.
This month, I visited five spots where you can get your Latin sandwich fix around Intown.
El Super Pan
Cubano Mixto: pan cubano, cuban roasted pork, ham, salami, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese – $13
Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave, NE
elsuperpan.com or (404) 600-2465
Arepa Mia
Sifrina: shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, guayanes cheese, thai chili, fried sweet plantains – $9
Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates
arepamiaatlanta.com or (404) 600-3509
Havana Sandwich Shop
Milanesa: breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, potato sticks – $8.25
2905 Buford Highway NE
havanaatlanta.com or (404) 636-4094
LottaFrutta
Just Veggin’: creamy havarti grilled panini-style in a sweet latin loaf then stuffed with fresh avocado, tomato, cucmbers & sprouts – $6.25
590 Auburn Ave. NE
lottafrutta.com or (404) 588-0857
Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill
Jerk Sandwich: chicken breast, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes on Cuban bread – $7.25
216 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE.
papisgrill.com or (404) 607-1525