Essential Theatre Festival returns July 29 – Aug. 27

Tickets are now on sale for the 19th Annual Essential Theatre Play Festival, which runs July 29 to Aug. 27, featuring a lineup of new work by Georgia playwrights. The plays will be staged at the West End Performing Arts Center, 945 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

This summer, audiences will see the world premiere of “Another Mother” by G. M. Lupo, the 2017 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award winner; the regional premiere of “Ada and the Memory Engine,” written by two-time Essential Theatre Playwriting Award Winner and nationally acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson; a two night limited presentation of Atlanta playwright John D. Babcock III’s “Independent,” and three readings from the Bare Essentials Play Reading Series, co-presented again this summer with Working Title Playwrights.

Shows are performed in a rotating repertory. To view the performance schedule or purchase tickets, go to EssentialTheatre.com/Buy-Tickets-Now.