EcoBriefs: Recycling coming to Kirkwood, Piedmont Park updates and more

Keep Atlanta Beautiful is moving one of its community recycling centers from Old Fourth Ward to Kirkwood beginning on Sept. 9. The new center will be located at Coan Middle School, 1550 Hosea L. Williams Drive. Electronics, metals, glass, latex paint, paper shredding, Styrofoam, textiles and books are all accepted at the monthly recycling events, which are held on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last recycling day at Walden Middle School in the Old Fourth Ward will be Aug. 12. For more details, visit KeepAtlantaBeautiful.org.

Piedmont Park has replaced often-photographed Climbing Magnolia, which toppled over last summer after to rot. Based on its rings, many believe the magnolia dates back to the Cotton States Exhibition in 1895, which was held in what is now the grounds of the park. A 20’ magnolia, with a 70” root ball, weighing over 8,000 pounds has been successfully installed in Piedmont Park to replace the Climbing Magnolia thanks to $20,000 donation from the Vasser Woolley Foundation.

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta named Trees Atlanta as one of the recipients of its 33rd annual Managing for Excellence Award. Trees Atlanta and co-recipient Literacy Atlanta will each receive $75,000. The nonprofit has planted more than 119,000 trees since 1985, helping to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.

Avid runners and walkers of Piedmont Park will notice a vast different on Piedmont Avenue. The Piedmont Park Conservancy just completed a landscaping improvement at the north end of Piedmont Park creating a safer environment for pedestrians to travel along Piedmont Avenue towards the Monroe Drive entrance. The project cleared an immense gathering of brush and collective trash, and the removal of invasive species. Additionally, a decorative wall was installed to add another layer of curbside appeal. A less popular area of Piedmont Park, the former state of the north end was one of the remaining areas that needed vast improvement after the Piedmont Park Conservancy’s capital campaigns. Since 1989, the Conservancy has invested over $66 million into the park, and found the remaining area unacceptable. Find out more about the project and see additional photos at this link.