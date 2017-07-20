Downtown’s Medical Arts Building to be restored for office space

Curbed Atlanta reports that the new owners of the dilapidated Medical Arts Building in Downtown plan to restore the 1920’s Beaux-Arts landmark into an office tower.

Global X, which bought the building at 384 Peachtree Street earlier this year, has requested $3 million of support from the Beltline Eastside Tax Allocation District for the project. The estimated cost for the renovation is $40 million.

When completed, the building will offer 85,000 square feet of Class A office space targeted to “community-oriented, nonprofit organizations” as well as ground floor retail space.

The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was developed by four prominent local doctors – Cliff Sauls, Grady E. Clay, James E. Paulin and Malvern D. Huff – who saw the growing need for state-of-the-art medical offices in the city. It was also one of the first buildings to have a covered parking garage.