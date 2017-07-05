ChooseATL After 5 networking events continue in July

ChooseATL – the initiative dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent to metro Atlanta by showcasing the region’s lifestyle, unique culture and job opportunities – is hosting a series of “After 5” networking sessions in July in collaboration with some other fun events.

Oakland Cemetery Atlanta Trivia Night – Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.

ATL Collective performs TLC’s “Crazy, Sexy, Cool” at Variety Playhouse – Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

CEO Networking Dinner – Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

For details on these events and to find out more about ChooseATL, visit chooseatl.com.