Canstruction Atlanta to bring awareness, funds in hunger fight

Canstruction Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that benefits the Atlanta Community Food Bank, has launched the 19th annual art exhibition program and philanthropic event in association with the American Institute of Architects (AIA, Atlanta Chapter) and Atlanta Chapter of the Society for Design Administration (SDA).

The announcement kicks-off months of advanced planning and participation on the parts of Canstruction Atlanta committee members, a variety of sponsors, and numerous design teams, resulting in massive art structures made of canned food goods that will be on display to the public at Atlantic Station Nov. 5-17.

The program raises awareness of Atlanta-area hunger insecurity and generates food and funds for the Food Bank, while shedding a spotlight on the local design industry. The can structures art exhibition will commence with an initial build-out day Nov. 4, during which up to 20 design teams will have 10 hours to assemble their individual can structures.

“The Canstruction Atlanta 2017 art exhibition will transform otherwise ordinary building interiors into creative galleries that are colorful, vibrant and entertaining to visit,” said Chris Yueh, Canstruction Atlanta 2017 committee chair and AIA Atlanta director of programs. “The can displays exhibition will offer a fun activity for families with children, visitors to the city, and Atlantans of all walks of life.”

Canstruction Atlanta is also seeking individual and corporate sponsors to provide participatory support. For more information, visit canstructionatl.com/sponsors.

“The annual Canstruction Atlanta program and canned food exhibitions help enrich the Atlanta-area community and bring together people from different design-oriented industries,” said Yueh. “Most of all, the program provides a sense of unity which lends to the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s goal of conquering area hunger.”