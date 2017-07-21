Buckhead CID to present timeline for Ga. 400 park

The Buckhead Community Improvement District will provide major updates on the proposed park over Ga. 400 at its monthly board meeting July 26, including concrete dates for the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting.

The update will also include details on the park’s construction timeline, funding, engineering, design and environmental work. New park renderings and a virtual reality video will also be released, a public relations representative for the board said in an email.

Proposed two years ago by the Buckhead CID, the park capping Ga. 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads has drawn excitement, but also questions and internal CID board controversies about who would pay for it.

The consultants, Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, has been updating the board periodically since last year, and the upcoming meeting will be the third installment of the study.

More details will be provided on how the park will be funded if it continues to move forward. In the last report drafted by the consultants in March, the possibility of taxing nearby residential and commercial buildings was floated, along with several other public and private funding sources. The cost of building the park has previously been estimated to cost between $195 million to $245 million.

The meeting will be held July 26 at 7:30 a.m. at Tower Place located at 3340 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.