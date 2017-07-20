Atlantic Station becomes tennis mecca for BB&T Atlanta Open

The 2017 BB&T Atlanta Open returns to Atlantic Station July 22 – 30 and tickets for matches are selling out fast. The players list is impressive, including Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Jack Sock, The Bryan Brothers, and an already sold-out exhibition match between Venus Williams and Genie Bouchard.

If you want to see any of the matches, check for tickets at bbtatlantaopen.com.

Atlantic Station will set up the Family Zone in Central Park where kids of all ages are invited to partake in interactive experiences every day, such as testing their tennis skills on kid-sized courts.

Retailers and restaurants will be offering specials and sales, so hold on to your BB&T Open tickets to get some discounts.

For returning tennis fans throughout the tournament, a new tournament entry plaza is on the lower level of Atlantic Station and can be accessed via 20th Street. Atlantic Station will also offer package check on finals weekend (July 28-30) so fans can leave their shopping bags with the Concierge while they cheer on their favorite players.