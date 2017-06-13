West End Tour of Homes is set for June 24

The West End Tour of Homes 2017 is set for June 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. Ten homes will be featured in this one night only event.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 at westendtourofhomes.com and at The Wren’s Nest (1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.) the day of the event. The tour is a self-guided walking/driving tour with refreshments and docents at each home.

Originally founded in 1835, West End has seen an influx of homebuyers who are attracted to the neighborhood’s large Victorian and Craftsman style homes, such as the Wren’s Nest, the former home of noted journalist and author Joel Chandler Harris of Uncle Remus fame. Located on mile marker zero of the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail, West End boasts some of the city’s most vibrant parks and is a major player in Atlanta’s arts and entertainment scene dubbed the “Blocks of Culture” by residents.

West End is steadily gaining interest from young professionals and families after being named the 2015 “Neighborhood of the Year” by Curbed and #1 hottest neighborhood in Atlanta, 2016 by Redfin.