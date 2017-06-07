Trump to nominate Atlanta attorney for FBI director

Multiple news sources say that President Donald Trump will nominate Atlanta attorney Christopher Wray to lead the FBI.

According to the AJC, the former assistant attorney general, who led the Justice Department’s criminal division under George W. Bush, started as an attorney at Atlanta-based lawfirm King & Spalding in 1993 and served between 1997 and 2001 as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Atlanta.

Wray was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2003 and led the criminal division for two years before returning to King & Spalding as a partner with offices in Atlanta and Washington.