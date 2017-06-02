Summer ICE craft market is June 3-4 at Colony Square

Indie Craft Experience (ICE) is hosting a two-day craft market pop-up event on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at Colony Square in Midtown.

Featuring more than 90 of the best craft and vintage vendors from across the country, music by DJ Zano, local food offerings and much more, Summer ICE takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and is just $5 cash at the door to enter. Kids 12 and under get in for free. The first 250 shoppers each day will also receive complimentary swag bags upon arrival designed by local artists.

Summer ICE will also feature a special appearance on Saturday from #weloveatl. Striving to connect the city by telling stories through photographs, guests will interact with a vintage Chevy P30 bread truck that has been converted to mobile photography gallery. All print proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Additionally, Tiny Doors ATL, will return and host a special “tiny garden” interactive DIY experience each day. Attendees who sign up are invited to make a living tiny garden of their own design with fun miniatures and tiny succulents.

For the full list of hand-selected vendors, which includes independent artists, printmakers, jewelry makers, artisans, crafters, makers and more, visit

ice-atlanta.com/vendors-summer-ice.