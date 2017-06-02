Stockyards signs new tenant as it finishes phase one

The Stockyards development in West Midtown has has landed a 19,000 square-foot lease with New York-based co-working provider, Industrious.

Stockyards, a joint venture between Federal Capital Partners and Westbridge, is adapting three historic warehouses into a 142,500 square-foot mixed-use project. The development is now 75 percent pre-leased ahead of the completion of phase one, which will be delivered later this summer.

“We are thrilled to once again align ourselves with such a creative, innovative development as Stockyards as we expand in Atlanta with our fourth location,” said Justin Stewart, President and Co-Founder, Industrious.

The co-working company joins Fitzgerald and Co. and Momentum Worldwide, both owned by InterPublic Group; Mannington Mills Inc., and Donetto, a new restaurant concept from The Indigo Road. The Painted Duck, a sister concept to the Painted Pin in Buckhead, signed a 24,500 square foot. Both Donetto and The Painted Duck plan to open later this summer.

“As the area has seen a rise in larger square footage requirements from office tenants, Industrious will fill the gap providing small offices and entrepreneurs office options that are not currently available,” said Chris Faussemagne of Westbridge Partners.

Stockyards occupies three acres on the corner of 10th Street and Brady Avenue in West Midtown, Atlanta. The tract is one of the last remaining pieces of Atlanta’s historic industrial core.

Located on the rail lines, the area served as the central clearinghouse for livestock through the 1800s and into the 1900s. Stockyards includes two historic meat-packing buildings constructed in the early 1900s.

Westbridge Partners and FCP are jointly developing Stockyards. Designed by architectural firm ai3, it will total 108,000 square feet of creative class A office space. The street level will include an additional 10,000 square feet of restaurant space with 24,500 square feet located on the terrace level.

The project will include 400 parking spaces within a parking structure to support easy access from multiple entry points. Gay Construction is the General Contractor. Shaun Weinstock of Weinstock Realty represented Industrious and Cushman and Wakefield represented Stockyards on behalf of the joint-venture.