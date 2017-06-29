Renovation work begins at Philips Arena in Downtown

The Atlanta Hawks have released a new rendering of the interior of Philips Arena as work on renovating the venue begins.

According to a statement on the NBA website, the Philips Arena transformation will “rethink and rebuild the interior of the building from the roof-line to the baseline.” Major changes will be made to the arenas current configuration, including removal of the six-level wall of suites on the west side, new state-of-the-art scoreboard and video displays, revamping the concourses with “360-degree connectivity” and a reimagined eating and drinking experience featuring new open food stalls and bars throughout. The transformation will be the second-largest renovation in NBA history, behind only the recent renovation of Madison Square Garden, according to the statement.

The new Hawks Bar will be the first bar on the floor in the NBA. Designed in the shape of the Hawks iconic Pacman logo, the bar will be just a handful of feet from the court with one of the best views of the action inside the arena. Each concourse level will have a redesigned look and feel with more open, social dining areas and an increased number of food and drink options, including a Zac Brown-inspired restaurant.

There will also be a custom suite designed by Topgolf and one of Killer Mike’s signature SWAG Shop barbershops.

Work on the $192.5 million revamp began on June 20 and will be completed during the 2018-2019 season, coinciding with the Hawks’ 50th Anniversary in Atlanta. The Hawks committed to an 18-year lease extension to remain in Downtown through 2046.