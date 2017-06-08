Quick Bites: Events, new restaurants and more

The ninth annual Atlanta Summer Beer Fest will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Park. There will be more than 200 beers, wine, live music, games, and food will be available for purchase. For tickets and information, visit atlantasummerbeerfest.com.

Family Food Fest Atlanta, a multicultural charitable food tasting celebration, will be held on Father’s Day, June 18 at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot, 65 MLK Jr. Drive. One hundred men will prepare dishes from appetizers to main courses to desserts for attendees. There will also be a barbecue cook-off, kids fun zone, face painting, health pavilion and much more. Special guests this year will include Celebrity Chef Tregaye Fraser, Food Network Star champion for 2016 and Chef Will Boxx owner of restaurant SBK in Atlanta. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under in advance. For more information, visit familyfoodfestatlanta.com.

Old Fourth Ward’s Fetch Park and Ice House, Atlanta’s first restaurant and dog park bar concept, has launched a membership presale. Memberships are $240 annually or $20 monthly and include free entry to the park’s full calendar of events such as small concerts, holiday and theme parties along with standard membership perks. Located steps from the Atlanta BeltLine, the concept includes Fetch Ice House, a full-service Texas-style eatery and bar, and Fetch Park, an off-leash dog park bar. For more information, visit fetchparkatl.com.

Midtown Alliance released a list of new restaurants that are opening soon in the district. The list includes:

– Neapolitan pizzeria MidiCi, 999 Peachtree St.

– Tacos & tapas restaurant Babalu, 33 Peachtree Pl.

– Persian restaurant and bar Molana, 915 W. Peachtree St.

– Miami staple Bulla Gastrobar 60 11th St.

– Vietnamese restaurant Anh’s Kitchen, 855 Peachtree St.

– Craft tacos and taqueria restaurant Cactus House, 1020 Piedmont Ave.

Paces Properties has announced that Firepit Pizza Tavern and Full Commission will join the tenant mix at its Larkin on Memorial development at 519 Memorial Drive in Grant Park. Firepit Pizza Tavern is a new concept developed by Leslie Cohen – local chef, restaurateur and winner of the Food Network show Cutthroat Kitchen. According to a media release, the restaurant will offer authentic brick oven pizza, along with appetizers, salads, sandwiches, craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. Full Commission, created by David Traxler, will be an upscale restaurant and tap room serving southern fusion small plates, coffee and full bar.

Housed in a former streetcar stop building at 332 Ormond Street in Grant Park, Mediterranea uses locally-sourced ingredients in its offerings. Founded by Gerard Nudo and Gary McElroy, who have led a gluten-free lifestyle for more than 12 years, dinner is served Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. Brunch is available on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and freshly baked goods and coffee are available from the bakery counter seven days a week. For more details, visit mediterraneaatl.com.

California-based Public School on Tap, a gastropub delivering an “education in the art of food and beer,” has opened Public School 404 at 930 Howell Mill Road at The Brady apartment building. Barbecue bison burgers, bacon cheddar tots, chorizo mac & cheese, eggs benedict pizza, fried chicken & waffles and Nutella cookie sandwiches are just some of the menu items along with a large selection of beers and cocktails. For more information, visit psontap.com.

Dallas-based Taverna, which serves a menu of northern Italian fare, is now open at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta serving lunch and dinner weekdays and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit tavernabylombardi.com.

CO restaurant, offering a modern take on traditional Southeast Asian cuisine, is open in the Poncey-Highland at 675 N. Highland Ave. Executive Chef Masanori Shiraishi will lead the kitchen, drawing inspiration from generations-old family dishes and popular dishes throughout Southeast Asia.

The Flying Biscuit Café has opened at new outpost on the Westside at Howell Mill Village, 857 Collier Road, serving up its famous Love Cakes, shrimp and grits, pimento cheese sandwiches, chicken salad and those big fluffy biscuits. For more information, visit flyingbiscuit.com.

The 29th anniversary celebration of Atlanta’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry raised $795,000 to end childhood hunger in Atlanta and across America. More than 1,400 guests gathered at Southern Exchange at 200 Peachtree in April for a special evening featuring gourmet samplings of more than 50 of Atlanta’s most celebrated chefs, as well as live, silent and beverage auctions, wine tastings and live entertainment.

The Fresh MARTA Market is now open at several local stations, providing transit customers with a convenient shopping alternative for fresh, affordable and locally grown produce. Markets will be at the West End (Tuesdays), H.E. Holmes (Wednesdays), College Park (Thursdays) and Five Points (Fridays) stations through December. For more information, visit itsmarta.com.

Thanks to the strong demand for its IPAs and stouts, Scofflaw Brewing Company has taken delivery of three 90-barrel fermentation tanks and one 90-barrel bright tank. After just nine months of operation, the additional tanks will double the present capacity to around 14,000 barrels per year for the brewery located in the Bolton neighborhood of Atlanta’s Westside. For more information, visit scofflawbrewery.com.

Sixteen metro Atlanta nonprofits participated in Gas South’s sixth annual Charity Cornhole Challenge at SweetWater 420 Fest in April. The Giving Kitchen won in the championship showdown and received a $10,000 donation for its ongoing mission to provide emergency assistance grants to metro Atlanta restaurant workers facing unanticipated hardship.