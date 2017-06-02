Photos: Mercedes-Benz Stadium construction progress

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The media was given a tour of the still under construction Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown on Thursday. Contributing photographer Colin Potts captured these images. While obvious progress has been made, there’s still a long way to go before the Atlanta Falcons’ first exhibition game on Aug. 26. Opening of the $1.5 billion stadium has been delayed due to installation of the intricate retractable roof, which is made up of eight, 500 ton moving panels. Construction crews are working around the clock to finish the stadium, according to officials.