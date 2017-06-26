Photos: Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail progress

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Our contributing photographer Asep Mawardi recently did a little exploring around Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail, which is slated to open by summer’s end. The 3-mile corridor runs from University Avenue in Adair Park north to Lena Avenue at Washington Park. For a half mile along White Street, the trail will use the existing West End Trail. The project funding includes the 14-foot wide multi-use trail, 14 points of entry (11 of which will be ADA-accessible) with ramp and stair systems, greenway, and preservation for future transit. To keep up with progress on the trail and for the official opening date, visit beltline.org.