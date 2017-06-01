Photos: Andy Warhol exhibition at the High Museum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Andy Warhol:Prints” opens at the High Museum of Art in Midtown on Saturday, June 3, and judging by today’s media preview, it’s set to be another blockbuster. The depth and breadth of the exhibition is spectacular, with more than 250 prints and ephemera representing all phases of Warhol’s storied 40-year career. The collection, on loan from Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, ranges from early drawings and sketches to iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, Mao, Liza Minnelli, Mick Jagger, Muhammad Ali, Truman Capote, Jackie Kennedy and the Campbell’s Soup can. The exhibition runs through Sept. 3 and there are numerous events happening in conjunction with the show including the June 2 “Warhol Factory Party” from 6 to 10 p.m. where you can get an early look at the art, make your own screen print, film a screen test to become one of Warhol’s infamous “Factory” actors, and more. For details on the Warhol show and events, visit high.org.